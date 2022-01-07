Michael Pieri has been nominated for the Oxford University Inspirational Teachers Award
This award scheme recognises the crucial role teachers play in encouraging talented students in their schools or colleges. Each academic year, current first-year Oxford undergraduates from UK state schools or colleges with a limited history of sending students to Oxford are asked if they would like to nominate an inspirational teacher.
Michael Pieri was born in 1974. Father George is from Meneou, Larnaca. Mother Maria is from Xero, Morphou.
He is married to Helen and has two children, Alexandros and Stefanos.
Michael grew up in South London, went to Geoffrey Chaucer School before sitting A-Level exams at City and East London college. Obtained a BA (Hons) in Economics from Essex University before completing a PGCE at the institute of Education to become a qualified teacher.
Michael started teaching in 1997 and is currently Assistant Headteacher at Enfield Grammar School.
Michael was chair of the Manor Hill Greek School Committee for three years and was a governor at St Andrew the Apostle School for eight years.
Was Chairman of Omonia Youth Football Club for six years before stepping down in the summer of 2021. During that time the club were recipients of Middlesex FA’s ‘Respect – We Only Do Positive’ award, were awarded Club of the Month by the Middlesex FA before picking up two prestigious awards: the 2021 Middlesex FA Club of the Year and the 2021 National FA & McDonald’s Grassroots Club of the Year. Michael coaches one of the club’s Under 18 teams.
Michael has also been a coach and manager in the community KOPA League for Brotherhood FC and Omonia London FC and is still a member of the Committee at Omonia London FC.
Other interests include reading and podcasting.