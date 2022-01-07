Michael Pieri has been nominated for the Oxford University Inspirational Teachers Award

This award scheme recognises the crucial role teachers play in encouraging talented students in their schools or colleges. Each academic year, current first-year Oxford undergraduates from UK state schools or colleges with a limited history of sending students to Oxford are asked if they would like to nominate an inspirational teacher.

The Inspirational Teachers Awards are a way of recognising the importance of school or college teachers in encouraging bright students to realise their potential and make a successful application to Oxford

Michael Pieri was born in 1974. Father George is from Meneou, Larnaca. Mother Maria is from Xero, Morphou.