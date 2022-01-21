Yiannoulla Kyprianou

(from Cyprus)

02.09.1928 – -30.12.2021

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Yiannoulla Kyprianou who passed away on the 30th December at the age of 93. She leaves behind her 2 sons Andy and Chris, 4 Grandchildren Yiannakis, Peter, Anthony and Natasha and 6 Great Grandchildren. She was an amazing, strong and independent woman who would help everyone around her. She was much loved by everyone and will be truly missed. The funeral will take place on the 2nd February at 12.00pm At St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY and the burial at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters Road, Barnet, EN4 0DZ. Gone but never forgotten, will always be in our hearts.