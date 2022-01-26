Theo Ttakoushis

(from London)

24.06.1963 – 23.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theo Ttakoushis on Sunday 23rd January 2022. He leaves behind his lovely wife Tina, son Michael, daughter Nicola, his brothers, his dear auntie Maria, and dear friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th February 2022, at 12pm, St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP. The family wishes instead of flowers there will be a donation box for Macmillan Cancer Support. For more info call on 07813390519.

Θεόδωρος Τακούσης

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Θεόδωρου Τακούση την Κυριακή 23 Ιανουαρίου 2022. Αφήνει πίσω την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Τίνα, τον γιο του Μιχαήλ,

την κόρη του Νίκολα, τα αδέρφια του, την αγαπημένη του θεία Μαρία και τους αγαπημένους του φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τετάρτη 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, στις 12μ.μ., Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP. Η οικογένεια θα εκτιμούσε αντί για λουλούδια να προσφέρετε στο κουτί δωρεών για την υποστήριξη του Macmillan Cancer Support. Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες καλέστε στο 07813390519

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family