Stavroulla Michael Georgiou

(From Lymbia Cyprus)

02.07.1932 – 26.12.2021

With a heavy heart we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Stavroulla Michael Georgiou, who passed away aged 89 on 26 December 2021. Stavroulla was a selfless kind-hearted woman who would be happy to help her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years Hambi, her 3 daughters Androula, Georgia & Paula, son in laws, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.