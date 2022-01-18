Polydoros (Polis) Andrea

(from Davlos, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Polydoros (Polis) Andrea on 1st

January 2022 aged 87 years. Polis was born in Davlos Cyprus and came to the UK in 1952.

Settling in North London where he met and married his late wife Eleni (Nitsa) in 1960.

He leaves behind his son Sofronis, daughter in law Maria, grandchildren Margherita, Helena & Paul,

Siblings Katina & Panayiotis, Nephews, Nieces and friends. Dad was a man of few words who worked hard to provide for his family. He taught us all so much, the most important of which was unconditional love for your family and friends. Dad, thank you so much for your guidance and love. We will never forget you. The funeral will take place on the 27th January 2022 at Church of 12 Apostles Kentish Lane Brookmans Park Hatfield AL9 6NG, at 12.15 pm. He will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife and son Andrew, at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Road, London N11 1EZ, at 2.00pm. Instead of flowers we would appreciate a donation to the British Heart Foundation. A collection box will be available on the day of the funeral.

Πολύδωρος (Polis) Ανδρέα

(από Δαυλός Κύπρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Πολύδωρου (Polis) Ανδρέα

την 1η Ιανουαρίου 2022 σε ηλικία 87 ετών. Ο Πόλης γεννήθηκε στο Δαυλό Κύπρου και ήρθε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1952. Εγκαταστάθηκε στο Βόρειο Λονδίνο όπου γνώρισε και παντρεύτηκε την αείμνηστη σύζυγό του Ελένη (Νίτσα) το 1960. Αφήνει πίσω τον γιο του Σωφρόνη, τη νύφη Μαρία, τα εγγόνια Μαργαρίτα, Έλενα & Πολύδωρο, αδέλφια Κατίνα & Παναγιώτη, ανιψιούς, ανίψια και φίλους. Ο μπαμπάς ήταν άνθρωπος με λίγα λόγια που δούλευε σκληρά για να φροντίσει την οικογένειά του. Μας δίδαξε όλους τόσα πολλά, το πιο σημαντικό από τα οποία ήταν η άνευ όρων αγάπη για την οικογένεια και τους φίλους σας. Μπαμπά, σε ευχαριστώ πολύ για την καθοδήγηση και την αγάπη σου. Δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 27 Ιανουαρίου 2022 στην Εκκλησία 12 Αποστόλων Kentish Lane Brookmans Park Hatfield AL9 6NG, στις 12.15 μ.μ. Θα κηδευτεί μαζί με την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο και τον γιο του Ανδρέα, στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Road, London N11 1EZ, στις 14.00. Αντί για λουλούδια θα εκτιμούσαμε μια δωρεά στο British Heart Foundation. Ένα κουτί συλλογής θα είναι διαθέσιμο την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family