Nina Christaki

(from Larnaca, Cyprus)

10.01.1959 – 27.12.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nina Christaki on the 27th December 2021. She leaves behind, Husband Nick, and three children Anna, harry, and Elizabeth.

I say goodbye with heavy heart to my darling wife and mother to our three children. Although you have gone you will always be by our sides, your soul will be with us forever.

Nina was the centre of our family; our children would always seek her wisdom and advice. I would cherish her soft tone and loving embrace. Her mother and brothers’ uncles and aunts’ nieces and nephews along with their extended families miss her so much. The love for Nina will never fade and her memory will live on always. The funeral will take place on the 22nd January 2022 at Church. St Johns the Theologian 184 Mare Street, Hackney E8 3RD, at 10am, and burial at Cemetery City of London, Aldersbrook Rd, London E12 5DQ, at 11.30am.

Νίνα Χριστάκη

(από Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Νίνας Χριστάκη στις 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2021. Αφήνει πίσω της, τον σύζυγο της Νικ, και τα τρία παιδιά της, την Άννα, τον Χάρι και την Ελισάβετ. Αποχαιρετώ με βαριά καρδιά την αγαπημένη μου γυναίκα και μητέρα των τριών παιδιά μας. Αν και έφυγες θα είσαι πάντα δίπλα μας, η ψυχή σου θα είναι μαζί μας για πάντα.

Η Νίνα ήταν το κέντρο της οικογένειάς, τα παιδιά μας θα αναζητούν πάντα τη σοφία και τη συμβουλή της. Αγαπούσαν την απλότητα της και την ζεστή της αγκαλιά. Οι θείοι της μητέρας και των αδερφών της, τα ανίψια και οι ανιψιές της και οι ευρύτερες οικογένειές τους τη νοσταλγούν πάρα πολύ. Η αγάπη για τη Νίνα δεν θα σβήσει ποτέ και η μνήμη της θα ζει για πάντα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 22 Ιανουαρίου 2022 στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου Θεολόγου, 184 Mare Street, Hackney E8 3RD στις 10πμ και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Cemetery City of London, Aldersbrook Rd, London E12 5DQ, στις 11.30πμ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to he family