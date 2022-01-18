Maroulla Demetriou Hajinicolas

From St George, Kyrenia

21.11.1926 – 07.01.2022

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we

announce the death of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who passed away surrounded by her family on Friday 7th January 2022, aged 95. Maroulla has left behind three children, Demos, Stalla and Bobbie, three grandchildren Nico, Androulla and Maria and five great grandchildren Sophia, Elena, Frankie, Daniel and Gabriella. She was a devoted and selfless mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will be sorely missed by us all. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 8th February at St Barnabas Greek Orthodox Church, 22 Trinity Road, London N22 8LB at 12.30pm. The burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ at 2pm. This will be followed by the wake at The Pembridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL. Flowers are welcome, please send to Demetriou and English at 131 Middleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG.

Μαρούλλα Δημητρίου Χατζηνικόλα

Από Άγιος Γεώργιος Κερύνειας

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς που έφυγε από τη ζωή περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένειά της την Παρασκευή 7 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 95 ετών. Η Μαρούλλα άφησε πίσω τρία παιδιά, τον Δήμο, τη Στάλλα και την Πόπη, τρία εγγόνια τους Νίκο, Αντρούλλα και Μαρία και πέντε δισέγγονα, τους Σοφία, Έλενα, Φράνκι, Ντάνιελ και Γαβριέλλα. Ήταν μια αφοσιωμένη και ανιδιοτελής μητέρα, γιαγιά και προγιαγιά, που θα μας λείψει πολύ. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Τρίτη 8 Φεβρουαρίου στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Βαρνάβα, 22 Trinity Road, Λονδίνο N22 8LB στις 12.30 μ.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ, στις 14:00. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο The Pembridge Suite, 470 Bowes Road, New Southgate, N11 1NL. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, και μπορείτε να επικοινωνήσετε με τα γραφεία κηδειών του Demetriou and English στο 131 Middleton Road, Wood Green, Λονδίνο N22 8NG.

