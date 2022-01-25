Maria (Tsioupra) Yiakoumi

(from Komi Kebir, Cyprus)

04.05.1930 – 09.01.2022

It is with great sadness. That we announce the passing away of Maria (Tsioupra) Yiakoumi on Sunday January the 9th 2022 at the age of 91 at the Autumn Gardens care home in the presence of her daughter Doulla. She leaves behind two sons Michael from Parikiaki Newspaper and Louis and daughter Doulla. and her brother Kyriacos Tsioupras former Editor of Parikiaki, and son in law Andy and daughter in law Andry. Maria’s husband Antonis a former General Manager of Parikiaki Newspaper died in February 2015.

Maria leaves behind eight grandchildren, Vasilia, Antoni, Maria, Christopher, Antony, Dimitri, Pedro and Katerina. Also, eight Great Grandchildren, Antonio, Andreas, Stavriani, Andriana, Miabella, Ramona, Photini and Sophia Flora.

She also leaves behind several nephews and nieces that she adored and many relatives and friends.

Maria was born the daughter of Loizos and Photini Tsioupra she was one of five siblings three brothers Nicola, Taki and Kyriaco and sister Fountzou and came to the UK in 1949 and worked as a seamstress and lived most of her life in Finsbury Park. The funeral will take place on Monday January the 31st 2022 at 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Catherine, Friern Barnet Lane, London, N20 0NL.The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ and the wake at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Rd South/Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. (Opposite the Cemetery).

Instead of flowers the family ask that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Society and the Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green using our just giving page JustGiving https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mariayiakoumi or alternatively there will be a donation box at the Church.

The family would also like to thank the management and staff of Autumn Gardens for the support and care they gave to Maria in the short time she was there.

Μαρία (Τσιούπρα) Γιακουμή

(από Komi Kebir, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Μαρίας (Τσιούπρα) Γιακουμή την Κυριακή 9 Ιανουαρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 91 ετών στον οίκο φροντίδας Autumn Gardens παρουσία της κόρης της Τούλλας. Αφήνει πίσω της δύο γιους: τον Michael από την εφημερίδα Παροικιακή, τον Λούη και την κόρη της Τούλλα, τον αδερφό της Κυριάκο Τσιούπρα, πρώην Διευθυντή της Παροικιακής, τον γαμπρό της Andy και την νύφη της Andry. Ο σύζυγος της Μαρίας, Αντώνης, πρώην Γενικός Διευθυντής της Εφημερίδας Παροικιακή απεβίωσε τον Φεβρουάριο του 2014. Η Μαρία αφήνει πίσω της οκτώ εγγόνια, τη Βασιλεία, τον Αντώνη, τη Μαρία, τον Χριστόφορο, τον Αντώνη, τον Δημήτρη, τον Πέδρο και την Κατερίνα. Επίσης, 8 δισέγγονα, τους Αντώνιο, Ανδρέα, Σταυριανή, Ανδριάνα, Μιαβέλλα, Ραμόνα, Φωτεινή και Σοφια Φλορα.

Η Μαρία, η κόρη του Λοΐζου και της Φωτεινής Τσιούπρα, ήταν ένα από τα πέντε αδέρφια: τρεις αδερφούς Νικόλα, Τάκη και Κυριάκο και την αδερφή της Φούντζου. Ήρθε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 1949 και εργάστηκε ως μοδίστρα και έζησε το μεγαλύτερο μέρος της ζωής της στο Finsbury Park.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 31 Ιανουαρίου 2022 στις 12.30 μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, Λονδίνο, N20 0NL. Η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ και η παρηγοριά θα δόθει στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Rd South/Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN. (απέναντι από το κοιμητήριο).

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά να κάνετε τη δωρεά σας στο Alzheimer’s Society και στο Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο στο Wood Green μέσω της ιστολίδας JustGiving

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mariayiakoumi ή εναλλακτικά θα υπάρχει κουτί δωρεών στην Εκκλησία.

Η οικογένεια θα ήθελε επίσης να ευχαριστήσει τη διεύθυνση και το προσωπικό του Autumn Gardens για τη στήριξη και τη φροντίδα που έδωσαν στη Μαρία στο σύντομο χρονικό διάστημα που βρέθηκε εκεί.