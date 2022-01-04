Kypros Christaki

(From Trikomo, Cyprus)



December 16, 2021. He Leaves behind his wife Stavroulla, 3 children Melia, Thekla, Andrew

and 8 grand-children. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kypros Christaki on ThursdayDecember 16, 2021. He Leaves behind his wife Stavroulla, 3 children Melia, Thekla, Andrewand 8 grand-children. T he funeral will take place on Tuesday 11th January 2022, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Edmonton, at 10.30am, and the cremation at Enfield Crematorium & Cemetery, 4DS, Great Cambridge Rd, Enfield, at 11.30am.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family