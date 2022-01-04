Posted on

Kypros Christaki
(From Trikomo, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kypros Christaki on Thursday
December 16, 2021. He Leaves behind his wife Stavroulla, 3 children Melia, Thekla, Andrew
and 8 grand-children. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 11th January 2022, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Edmonton, at 10.30am, and the cremation at Enfield Crematorium & Cemetery, 4DS, Great Cambridge Rd, Enfield, at 11.30am.
Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

