George Katsouris

(from Dhavlos, Cyprus)

18.02.1927 – 02.01.2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather George Katsouris on 2nd January 2022 at the age of 94. He leaves his daughters Evdokia and Kyriacoulla, son-in-law’s Kyriacos and Andreas, grandchildren Peter

and Emma, Ilya, George and Louisa, Elena and Dave, Joanna and Theo, and Peter, and 8 great grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022, at 12pm at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 305 Camberwell New Road, London, SE5 0TF. The burial will be at Beckenham Cemetery and Crematorium, Elmers End Road, Beckenham, BR3 4TD at 2pm. A wake will follow at the church hall of St Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral. A collection box will be available

at the church with any donations going to The Alzheimer’s Society.

Γιώργος Κατσούρη

(από Δαυλός, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Γιώργου Κατσούρη στις 2 Ιανουαρίου 2022 σε ηλικία 94 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τις κόρες του Ευδοκία και Κυριακούλα, τους γαμπρούς Κυριάκο και Ανδρέα, τα εγγόνια Πανίκος και Έμμα, Ηλία, Γιώργος και Λουίζα, Έλενα και Ντέιβ, Τζοάνα και Θίο και Πανίκος και 8 δισέγγονα. Αγαπήθηκε από όλους όσοι τον γνώρισαν και θα μας λείψει πολύ.

Η νεκρώσιμος ακολουθία θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Τρίτη 8 Φεβρουαρίου 2022, στις 12 μ.μ. στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο Καθεδρικό Ναό της Παναγίας, 305 Camberwell New Road, Λονδίνο, SE5 0TF. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Beckenham Cemetery and Crematorium, Elmers End Road, Beckenham, BR3 4TD στις 14:00. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Ορθόδοξου Καθεδρικού Ναού της Παναγίας. Ένα κουτί δωρεών θα είναι διαθέσιμο στην εκκλησία με τις δωρεές να πηγαίνουν στην The Alzheimer’s Society.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family