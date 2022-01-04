ERATO THEODOSIADOU

Erato was born in Limassol and married there to Demetrious. They emigrated to England in 1957 setting up home eventually in Tottenham, North London. She lived a happy life with her five

children, twins Christakis and Marina, Evdokia, Kleovoulakis and Aglaia. Her darling daughter Marina left this world in 1995 and her beloved husband Demetrious passed over in 2015. She died peacefully at home on the 13th December 2021 at the age of 91. She leaves behind her four remaining children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB at 10.30 on 14th JANUARY 2022 followed by the interment at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ at 12.00. Unfortunately, due to Covid risks there will be no wake. Flowers please to Demetriou and English at 131 Middleton Road, Wood Green N22 8NG.

ΕΡΑΤΩ ΘΕΟΔΟΣΙΑΔΟΥ

01.10.1930 – 13.12.2021

Η Ερατώ γεννήθηκε στη Λεμεσό και παντρεύτηκε εκεί τον Δημήτριο. Μετανάστευσαν στην Αγγλία το 1957 και τελικά εγκαταστάθηκαν στο Τότεναμ του Βόρειου Λονδίνου. Έζησε μια ευτυχισμένη ζωή με τα πέντε της παιδιά, τα δίδυμα Χριστάκη και Μαρίνα, την Ευδοκία, τον Κλεοβουλάκη και την Αγλαΐα. Η αγαπημένη της κόρη Μαρίνα έφυγε από αυτόν τον κόσμο το 1995 και ο αγαπημένος της σύζυγος Δημήτριο απεβίωσε το 2015. Πέθανε ειρηνικά στο σπίτι της στις 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 91 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω της τέσσερα εναπομείναντα παιδιά και τους συζύγους τους, 14 εγγόνια και 19 δισέγγονα. Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στον Ελληνικό Ορθόδοξο

Καθεδρικό Ναό της Παναγίας, 21 Trinity Road Wood Green, N22 8LB στις 10.30 στις 14 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΥ 2022 και θα ακολουθήσει ο ενταφιασμός στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1J0 στις 12. Δυστυχώς λόγο κορονοϊού δεν θα δοθεί παρηγοριά. Λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou and English at 131 Middleton Road, Wood Green N22 8NG.

