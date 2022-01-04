Eleni Kousoulou (Ioannou)

(from Livadia, Cyprus)

15.12.1934 – 12.12.2021

It is with the heaviest of hearts and great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away on 12th December 2021 at 86 years of age. Eleni leaves behind her five children, Andros, Katina, Lisa, Joanna and Fred, six grandchildren, Elena, Antonia, Georgios, Rafaella, Andreas and Georgio and two great-grandchildren Angelo and Iliana. She was loved by all that knew her and will be truly missed. Eleni will be laid to rest on Monday 10th January 2022 at St John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church, 184 Mare Street, E8 3RD, Hackney, at 12pm and then onto New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ at 2pm. This will be followed by a celebration of her life at the

St John the Theologian Church Hall. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for St Joseph’s Hospice, Mare Street, Hackney.

Ελένη Κουσουλου (Ιωάννου)

(από Λιβάδια, Κύπρος)

Με βαριά καρδιά και με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας Ελένης Κούσουλου η οποία απεβίωσε στις 12 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω πέντε παιδιά, Άντρο, Κατίνα, Λίζα, Γιαννούλα και Φώτη. Έξι εγγόνια, Έλενα, Αντωνία, Γεώργιο, Ραφαέλα, Ανδρέα και Γεώργιο, δύο δισέγγονα, Άγγελο και Ηλιάνα και συγγενείς και φίλους. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα

10 Ιανουαρίου 2022 και ώρα 12:00μ.μ. στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου του Θεολόγου 184 Mare Street, E8 3RD, Hackney. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate Cemetery Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ στις 2:00μ.μ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Χόλ της εκκλησίας. Αντί για

λουλούδια θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί δωρεών με όλα τα έσοδα να πηγαίνουν στο St Joseph’s Hospice, Mare Street, Hackney.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family