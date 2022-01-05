† DEATH ANNOUNCMENT-FUNERAL

Demetris Costi Karavias

16 March 1932 — 26 December 2021

Demetris was born in Fterikoudi in Pitsilia, a very cold place in winter especially in the 1930’s,

he grew up in a large loving family with 4 brothers and 2 sisters, Demetri being the youngest of 7.

The son of Constantinos and Chariklia Karavias. His senior education was in Nicosia in the High School. He arrived in England as a young man to study engineering and worked in his earlier years for The Ford Motor Company, he also ran a wholesale beverages business supplying many Greek Weddings in the 1960’s from a large depo in Holloway Road. Demetri was well known in London Greek Community in the 1970’s when he left Ford and ran well known Green Grocery Shops in Muswell Hill, Palmers Green and Gants Hill. He was first married to Eve in London in 1955 and they had 3 children, Haritini, George and Niki. He was then married again in 1992 to Karen and had 2 further children Alexandra and Luke.His passions were gardening where he had an allotment in Colney Hatch Lane and spent many happy hours there. He worked well into his 80’s and was always considerate and loving to those around him. He has many friends and a large family with 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed as a loving father and a good friend to many. His Funeral Service will on the 11th of January 2022,11am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Cosmas & Damian,1 Gordon House Rd, London NW5 1LN. The Service will be conducted by Revd Dr Chrysostom Tympas. All are welcome.