Demetrios Stylianou (Lakis)

(from Dromolaxia, Larnaca, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, on Wednesday 8th December 2021, at the age of 80. He was born in Dromolaxia, Larnaca, on 15/3/1941. He came to England in 1956 and was involved in the garment industry. He leaves behind his wife Lucy Ioannou, from Tavros Karpasias, their children and grandchildren.His funeral will take place on Friday 14th January, 2022 at 12.30pm at Church of Our Lady St Mary’s of Wood Green N22 8LB and his burial will be at 14.30 at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, Mill Hill NW7 1NB, where consolation will be given.Instead of flowers the family ask you to donate to Prostate Cancer Research UK either using our Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gina-Adamou1 or alternatively there will be a donation box in the church.