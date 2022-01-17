Demetrios Lambrou

(from Akhna, Cyprus)

19.07.1932 – 30.12.21

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Demetrios Lambrou on the 30th December 2021, at the age of 89. He leaves behind, wife Georgia Lambrou,

daughter Helen, son-in-law Andreas Alexandrou, 3 granddaughters, Georgia, Marianna and Demi. He was easy going, man of a few words; loved his family and friends. He was a carpenter by trade but turned his hand to almost everything; he earned the name Mastros as he was jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn’t fix, he worked hard and he lived life to the full, against the strong advice of his doctors to stop smoking, he outlived them so he

always said he was right. He was a very fair man which earned him a lot of love and respect by all that knew him, a simple man with a great vision of the future with a big heart who will be missed by all that knew him. The funeral will take place on the 27th January 2022, at 11.45, at The Greek Orthodox Church of SS. Constantine & Helen, 69A Westow Street, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3RW, and the burial at Cemetery Bandon Hill-Plough

Lane-Wallington, SM6 8JQ. The wake will be held at The Grange Bar-Beddington Park-London

Road-Wallington SM6 7BT. We will be taking donations to give to a worthy cause.

Δημήτριος Λάμπρου

(από Άχνα, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Δημητρίου Λάμπρου στις 30 Δεκεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Γεωργία Λάμπρου, την κόρη του Ελένη, τον γαμπρό του Ανδρέα Αλεξάνδρου, και τρεις εγγονές: τη Γεωργία, τη Μαριάννα και τη Ντέμη. Ήταν απλός και λιγομίλητος άνθρωπος. Αγαπούσε την οικογένειά του και

τους φίλους του, ήταν ξυλουργός στο επάγγελμα, αλλά καταπιανόταν σχεδόν με όλες τις χειροτεχνίες. Ήταν γνωστός με το όνομα Μάστρος, καθώς ήταν παιδί για όλες τις δουλειές, δεν υπήρχε τίποτα που να μην μπορεί να διορθώσει. Εργάστηκε σκληρά και έζησε τη ζωή του στο έπακρο. Παρά τις συνεχείς συμβουλές των γιατρών του να σταματήσει το κάπνισμα, έζησε περισσότερο, οπότε έλεγε πάντα ότι είχε δίκιο. Ήταν ένας πολύ δίκαιος άνθρωπος που κέρδισε πολλή αγάπη και σεβασμό από όσους τον γνώριζαν, ένας απλός

άνθρωπος με ένα μεγάλο όραμα για το μέλλον, με μια μεγάλη καρδιά που θα λείψει σε όλους όσοι τον γνώριζαν. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί στις 27 Ιανουαρίου 2022, στις 11.45, στον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου & Ελένης, 69A Westow Street, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3RW, και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Bandon Hill-Plough Lane-Wallington, SM6 8JQ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Grange Bar-Beddington Park-London Road-Wallington SM6 7BT. Οι δωρεές θα δοθούν για φιλανθρωπικό σκοπό.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

