Christoforos (Chris) Andrea Varnavas

(from Patriki, Cyprus)

01.05.1926 – 23.12.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on Thursday the 23rd of December 2021 aged 95.

Christoforos came to England in the late 1940s where he met & fell in love with his future wife Alexandra Pavlou. They were married on the 6th May 1951 Together they opened Junction Café in Archway in the early 1960’s. He will be dearly missed by his 4 children, Andro, Paul, Peter, Marinella (Maria), 2 daughter-in-laws, Yianoulla & Maria, his son-in-law Peter, 7 grandchildren Alex, Karen,

Kristianna, Christopher, George, Theo, and Alex & 4 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Monday the 17th of January 2022 at the Greek Orthodox Church St. John the Baptist, Wightman Road, London, N8 0LY t 12:30.

The burial will be at Southgate Cemetery at 14:30. Please note the family would appreciate donations for the Stroke Association. Never again to see you smile or hear your laughter.

The emptiness fills our souls.

Χριστόφορος (Chris) Ανδρέα Βαρνάβας

(από το Πατρική, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου την Πέμπτη 23 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 95 ετών.

Ο Χριστόφορος ήρθε στην Αγγλία στα τέλη της δεκαετίας του 1940 όπου γνώρισε και ερωτεύτηκε τη μέλλουσα σύζυγό του Αλεξάνδρα Παύλου. Παντρεύτηκαν στις 6 Μαΐου 1951,

άνοιξαν μαζί το Junction Café στο Archway στις αρχές της δεκαετίας του 1960. Θα λείψει πολύ στα 4 παιδιά του, τον Άντρο, τον Παύλο, τον Πήτερ, την Μαρινέλλα (Μαρία),

τις 2 νύφες του, τη Γιανούλλα και τη Μαρία, τον γαμπρό του Πέτρο, τα 7 εγγόνια του Άλεξ, Κάρεν, Κριστιάννα, Χριστόφορος, Γιώργος , Theo, και Alex & τα 4 δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και φίλοι.

Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί τη Δευτέρα 17 Ιανουαρίου 2022 στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Λονδίνο, N8 0LY, στις 12:30μμ.

Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Southgate στις 14:30μμ. Η οικογένεια θα εκτιμούσε τις δωρεές για το Stroke Association. Ποτέ ξανά δεν θα σε δω να χαμογελάς ή να ακούσω το γέλιο σου. Το κενό γεμίζει τις ψυχές μας.

