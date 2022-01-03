Anastasia (Stasou) Georgiou (Constantas)

(from Achna, Cyprus)

It is with sadness the news of the passing of Anastasia

(Stasou) Georgiou (Constantas), born Achna, Cyprus, 25.07.1932, moved to the UK in the 1950’s,

passed away 17.12.2021 aged 89. Although never married she was a loving caring woman and leaves behind two sisters and a brother and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will take place on Monday 10.01.2022, at 12:30pm, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church,

60 Godolphin Road, London, W12 8JF, and the burial at 2:00pm, Gunnersbury Cemetery,

143 Gunnersbury Avenue, W3 8LE. Due to Covid restrictions there will be no wake.

Αναστασίας (Στάσου) Γεωργίου (Κωνσταντάς)

(από Άχνα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Αναστασίας (Στάσου) Γεωργίου (Κωνσταντάς), γεννημένη στην Άχνα, Κύπρος, στις 25.07.1932. Η Αναστασία μετακόμισε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο τη δεκαετία του 1950, και απεβίωσε στις 17.12.2021 σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Αν και δεν παντρεύτηκε ποτέ, ήταν μια στοργική γυναίκα και αφήνει πίσω τις δύο αδερφές της και έναν αδερφό, πολλά ανίψια και ανιψιούς. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί την Δευτέρα 10.01.2022 στις 12:30μμ στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, Λονδίνο, W12 8JF και η ταφή στις 2:00μμ στο κοιμητήριο του Gunnersbury Cemetery,

143 Gunnersbury Avenue, W3 8LE. Λόγω περιορισμών Covid δεν θα δοθεί παρηγοριά.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

