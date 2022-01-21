In loving memory of Loulla Evripidou.

It is with great sadness that the family advise, of the passing of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunty, Loulla Evripidou.

Loulla peacefully passed away on Sunday 16th January 2022.

The funeral will be held at St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 72 Gardeners Rd, Kingsford on Monday 24th January at 11:00am.

The wake will be held at St Spyridon Church Hall, 72 Gardeners Rd, Kingsford.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected at the church for Dementia Foundation “Spark of Life”

Sincere thanks extended for the warm sentiments and expressions of sympathy and condolences, received from Loulla’s family at this difficult time.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family