France believes that the EU needs to be firm regarding the country’s behaviour in the Eastern Mediterranean and concerning Cyprus at the same time that the member states have agreed that Turkey and the European Union should engage in a dialogue on issues of common interest,

Speaking on the occasion of the beginning of the French Presidency, a French government source told journalists that France has condemned Turkey’s actions in Varosha, and did not exclude the possibility of sanctions being imposed. Currently sanctions are a working hypothesis, the source added.

Member states agreed that “we want there, to be a discussion with Turkey on issues such as migration, climate change and economic issues such as trade” the same source added, noting that Europe needs at the same time to be “firm on Turkey’s behaviour in areas such as the Eastern Mediterranean and its position on Cyprus”.