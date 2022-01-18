Newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (Malta, European Peoples Party) referred to the need to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem and on the role that Europe can play due to its historic experience, in her speech delivered right after her election on Tuesday morning.

“Europe has a legacy of war, but also of healing. We can put this experience to use in helping efforts to end the separation in the EU’s last divided country – Cyprus – under the auspices of the UN plan,” Metsola said.

“We can never be truly whole while Cyprus remains split,” the President of the European Parliament stressed.