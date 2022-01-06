Photos showing the site before and after council intervention.

Our work across the borough to tackle all forms of antisocial behaviour has been exemplified by the transformation of a site in Northumberland Park.

Council officers worked together with the landowner to improve the location off Park Lane N17, which was once a waste dumping and ASB hotspot.

In July 2021 our ASB Enforcement Team received complaints from residents about ASB, dumped waste, dilapidated vehicles and rats at an address in Northumberland Park. The ward ASB Enforcement officer communicated with the landowner and subsequently served a Community Protection Warning requiring short and long term measures to address all the reported issues.

Together the landowner and ASB Enforcement Officer came up with a plan of action. The large communal bins were replaced with individual bins for each of the properties at the location, while the landowner arranged for the waste and dilapidated vehicles to be removed, and for the construction of a permanent metal fence to prevent further unauthorised access and waste dumping.

As a result, the area has been transformed, with no further reports of waste dumping or ASB.

The changes have been welcomed by residents and the landowner, who recognised that the improvements were “very-much needed” for the area and praised how the enforcement officers approach the issue and worked with them to resolve the issues.

You can report antisocial behaviour in your area by using our secure online form.