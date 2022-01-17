The UN Security Council will discuss on Monday afternoon (New York time) the current situation of the Cyprus problem, in the framework of deliberations for the renewal of the UN Peacekeeping Force`s (UNFICYP) mandate for six more months. The adoption of the resolution for the renewal of the mandate is scheduled for January 27.

More specifically, the Security Council will discuss on Monday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres` reports on his Good Offices Mission and UNFICYP that were submitted before it at the beginning of January.

In his report on UNFICYP, Guterres has recommended that the Security Council extends its mandate for another six months until 31 July 2022. He noted that during the last six months he has seen a further deepening of mistrust both between the sides and among the two communities, he encouraged the leaders and their representatives to maintain dialogue and to engage with each other, he expressed concern over the lack of interaction between the two communities and urged the leaders to encourage more direct contact and cooperation between them. According to Guterres, it is also critical that the leaders and their representatives provide the technical committees with the political support that they require to sustain a constructive dialogue and deliver tangible results.

In his report for this Good Offices Mission, Guterres said that the passage of time continues to complicate efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution in Cyprus. The report refers to developments in the Cyprus issue from June 19, 2021 until December 15, 2021.

“I note with concern that, during this recent period, the positions of the communities appear to have become more entrenched and wider apart”, the head of the UN pointed out, and noted that he remains guided by relevant Security Council resolutions that have established United Nations parameters.

Invited to comment on the two reports, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos has told CNA that it is regrettable that the UN Secretary General maintains a policy of “sitting on the fence”.

“We see that equidistance is maintained in the reports, possibly due to an effort by the SG to keep a window open so that the effort to resume dialogue can continue,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.