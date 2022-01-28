The Security Council of the United Nations has renewed the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus` (UNFICYP) mandate for six months, until July 31, 2022.

The relevant resolution was adopted unanimously on Thursday by the Security Council during a meeting chaired by Norway`s permanent representative, ambassador Mona Juul.

A provisional copy of the resolution S/RES/2618 (2022) can be found here.

Before the Security Council`s meeting, Cyprus` permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou handed to the Security Council President a letter of acceptance by the government of Cyprus as host country of UNFICYP`s mandate renewal.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. Numerous rounds of peace talks under UN auspices failed to yield results.

Set up in 1964 UNFICYP is one of the longest-running UN Peacekeeping missions.