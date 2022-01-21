UK Cypriots Anna and Peter Xiouri based in Cuffley have been selected to appear on Dream House Makeovers with Sophie Robinson Channel 5 TV on Wednesday 26th January at 7.00pm.

In this episode, Sophie Robinson faces the challenge of transforming the new home of the couple with dramatically different design tastes, and redoing a master bedroom for just £500. Anna and Peter bought their new house a few months ago, but they have very clashing ideas about how to decorate. Peter likes white walls, but Anna wants zebra prints and pink ceilings. The couple admit to being stuck for ideas. Can Sophie help them to combine quirky and calm, wild and restrained?

Peter Xiouri is well known within our community as Head of New Salamis Youth and Under 8’s manager and Anna with her involvement with the Lyra dance group.

Peter’s parents are from Rizokarpasso, Avgorou and Yialousa and Anna’s parents from Komi Kebir and Kontea.