Officers investigating a stabbing in Enfield have charged a man with attempted murder.

Andrew Marangos, 42 (07.07.79), of Enfield, was charged on Saturday, 15 January, with attempted murder and two counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 January.

Police were called at 18:23hrs on Tuesday, 11 January, to reports of a man found injured inside a car in Swan Way, Enfield.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man, aged in his 60s, with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5710/11Jan. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111