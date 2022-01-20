Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides was received on Wednesday by the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in the context of his official visit to Greece.

During her meeting with the Cypriot Foreign Minister, the Greek President said that Turkey’s claim for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem is unacceptable.

Sakellaropoulou said that Turkey`s insistence on the unacceptable claim for a two-state solution in Cyprus and for their “equal sovereignty” as well as the ongoing Turkish aggression in Varosha, in the maritime zones of the Republic of Cyprus and in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, will not diminish Greece’s commitment to efforts for the resumption of negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

Welcoming the Cypriot Foreign Minister, Sakellaropoulou noted that his previous experience in this position is a guarantee that he will effectively serve the interests of Cypriot Hellenism and of the Republic of Cyprus.

On his part, Kasoulides expressed the gratitude of the Cypriot people to the Greek people, noting that Greece’s solidarity is a support of particular significance for Cyprus.

The development of the Republic of Cyprus into a functional bizonal bicommunal federation, with one sovereignty, one international personality, and one citizenship, according to the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolutions, is a constant compass for Cyprus, Kasoulides concluded.