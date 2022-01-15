Arsenal’s north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday has been postponed because the Gunners do not have enough available players to field a side.

The Premier League said it accepted Arsenal’s request to call off the game.

“The decision is a result of a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations,” said the Premier League.

It is the 21st top-flight game to be postponed this season because of Covid.

Premier League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

Arsenal have Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe on Cup of Nations duty, while Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers all picked up injuries in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg draw against Liverpool on Thursday.

Granit Xhaka is also suspended after he was sent off in the first half at Anfield and Martin Odegaard missed the game through illness.

The Gunners said they “reluctantly” requested a postponement and were “disappointed” that the game had to be called off.

Arsenal’s north London derby at Tottenham on Sunday has been postponed because the Gunners do not have enough available players to field a side.

The Premier League said it accepted Arsenal’s request to call off the game.

“The decision is a result of a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations,” said the Premier League.

It is the 21st top-flight game to be postponed this season because of Covid.

Premier League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

Arsenal have Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe on Cup of Nations duty, while Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers all picked up injuries in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg draw against Liverpool on Thursday.

Granit Xhaka is also suspended after he was sent off in the first half at Anfield and Martin Odegaard missed the game through illness.

The Gunners said they “reluctantly” requested a postponement and were “disappointed” that the game had to be called off.