To tackle the climate crisis, Enfield Council is planting 100,000 trees as part of our project to restore the ancient woodland at Enfield Chase. The trees will help absorb carbon dioxide, keep soil moist and reduce the risk of flooding to nearby homes. We have already planted more than 50,000 trees with our project partners @Thames21 and the local Friends Group. But with another 50,000 to go, we need volunteers. Check out our next planting session at https://www.thames21.org.uk/events/ #ClimateActionEnfield