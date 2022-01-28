Detectives investigating a stabbing which took place on a bus in Ealing have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers were on patrol in The Broadway, Ealing, at about 01:35hrs on Wednesday, 29 December when they were flagged down by the driver of a route N207 bus.

At the scene officers found an 18-year-old man suffering a stab injury. They administered first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service [LAS].

The victim was taken by LAS to a central London hospital where his injuries were deemed to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police enquiries established that the victim was approached by three males, aged in their late teens to early 20s, on the upper deck of the bus before being stabbed. The suspects got off the bus by the Nationwide building society and were captured on CCTV walking in the direction of West Ealing.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have released CCTV images of three men they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @ MetCC quoting CAD 447/29DEC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.