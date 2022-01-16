Three deaths and 2,351 new Covid-19 cases (positivity rate: 2.46%) were announced on Saturday. Cyprus Ministry of Health also announced that a total of 270 patients are hospitalized.

The deaths concerned three men, an 88-year-old man, who died on Friday in Limassol Hospital, 62 years old who passed away Saturday in the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital and an 88-year-old who also died January 15, in Famagusta General Hospital.

The number of fatalities registered in Cyprus since the outbreak of the pandemic increased to 675 of whom 425 are men (63%) and και 250 women (37%). Their median age is 75.9 years.

A total of 270 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals of whom 88 are in serious condition. Of them 28 are intubated, 4 are being treated in Intensive Care Unit but not connected to ventilator and 56 in Increased Care Units. Of the patients being treated in hospitals the majority, 74.8% are not vaccinated.

Also, 20 post-COVID patients are still being treated intubated in ICU’s.

The Ministry also announced that 95,740 tests were carried out today of 86,369 were rapid tests and 9,371 PCR. A total of 2351 new cases were detected as follows: 178 out of 1,856 tests done in the context of contact tracing. A total of 42 infections were diagnosed after 2,641 samples taken among passengers arriving in Larnaca and Paphos airports. Additionally, 377 cases were detected after 4,395 tested on private initiative. Also, 34 cases were found from 307 samples taken by the general hospitals’ labs. The majority of the new cases, 971, were detected from 49,505 rapid tests carried out in private pharmacies and labs, while 747 of the new cases were found after 36,864 samples taken at the free mobile rapid testing sites in the context of the Ministry’s programme. Also, two cases were detected after testing 172 samples taken after referrals by GP’s and in the context of special group’s screening.