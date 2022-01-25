Statement by Christina Nicolaou, Head of the Energy and Environment Affairs Bureau of AKEL on the report on the state of the environment in Cyprus for 2020

24 January 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The report on the state of the environment in our country published for the year 2020 confirms that everything AKEL has been pointing out about the government’s incompetence on environmental issues is a reality.

As much as the responsible Minister Mr. Kadis wants to talk about “successes” achieved during his tenure at the Ministry, unfortunately the results and figures refute him. The report documents the failure of the Anastasiades-DISY government to achieve our targets in relation to the production of renewable energy in so that emissions can be reduced, with grave concerns that this will not be achieved if Cyprus does not take action by the end of 2023.

In addition, the report records that waste management in Cyprus lags far behind the average across the EU. More specifically, in Cyprus, only 18% of waste is recycled, compared to 44% in the EU. AKEL has pointed out in recent years the absence of a comprehensive waste management plan by the Anastasiades-DISY government. The report also records a deterioration with regards the use of waters in various other areas too, such as environmental noise, etc.