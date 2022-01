The one and only Prince! 🤴🏾

This awesome street art in Turnpike Lane was done by Pegasus Street Artist and photographed by @heyharingey on Instagram 🤩

If you could see a mural of any musical artist in Haringey, who would it be and why? Let us know! 👇

#MusicMonday #MusicalMonday #StreetArt #Mural #Prince #PurpleRain #MusicMural #TurnpikeLane #Haringey #IAmHaringey #HaringeyArt #London #LondonArt #LondonStreetArt #PopArt #StreetArtUK