The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain is pleased to announce the establishment of a new educational series for adults of all ages. This new initiative, called “Archdiocesan Lates,” will focus on reviewing publications and films through an Orthodox Christian lens. Headed directly by The Archbishop, each event will feature a presentation, followed by a thought-provoking discussion led by Orthodox scholars in that field. And since each event will offer a rich, buffet-style dinner and non-alcoholic beverages (included in discounted ticket cost), attendees will also have the opportunity for fellowship with one another.

At the inaugural “Archdiocesan Late,” His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will personally review the book entitled “Bad Religion” by Ross Douthat. The Rev. Dr. George Tsourous and Dr. Billy Christmas, from King’s College London, will contextualize the discussion, reflecting on commonalities with, and the experience within, the United Kingdom.

The first Late will be subsidized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, and graciously hosted in the fellowship hall (crypt) of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater W2 4LQ.

For questions or inquiries, please contact the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis at: [email protected]

