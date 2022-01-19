The Cyprus Children’s Fund logo. Photo: Cyprus Children’s Fund

NEW YORK – Nicos Zittis, National Chairman and President of the Cyprus Children’s Fund (CCF), and the Board of Directors announced the support of eight nonprofit organizations in Cyprus with donations totaling $95,000. This is a continuation of the yearly grants the Fund distributes from its annual fundraising event profits and donations made to the Fund from individual contributors and organizations.

Zittis stated: “I am delighted that we are in the position to continue our annual support to nonprofit organizations in Cyprus and their admirable work, despite all the obstacles the pandemic put in our way. Thanks to our very generous donors and supporters of our annual fundraising event, we successfully managed to raise the remarkable amount of $95,000 for this purpose! I am eternally grateful to them.”

The 2021 donations are being distributed to the following organizations:

Independent Social Support Body, headed by the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus Mrs. Andri Anastasiades, which financially helps students studying at universities in Cyprus.

Theotokos Foundation, which supports and cares for children and young adults with special needs.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus, newly established in Cyprus. The organization strives to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

Association of Parents & Friends of Children with Special Needs (Limassol).

Association of Parents & Friends of Children with Cancer (Nicosia).

Autism Society – Paphos.

Margarita Liasidou Foundation, which cares for children and adults with special needs, including overnight accommodations.

St. Loucas Community, which helps children and adults with complex disabilities.

The Cyprus Children’s Fund continues to support children, families and organizations with noble missions. To support, donate, and find more about the CCF, please visit: www.cyprus-childrensfund.org.