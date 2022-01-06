Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou

07.08.1953 – 12.01.2021

The year memorial service of our beloved wife, mother and yiayia Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou will take place on Sunday 9 January 2022, at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, at 13:15 and we invite anyone who honours her memory to attend.

Τελούμε την Κυριακή 9 Ιανουαρίου 2022, το 12μηνο μνημόσυνο της αγαπημένη μας σύζυγος, μητέρα και γιαγιά Σωτήρας (Σίντυ) Κωνσταντίνου στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ, στις 13:15 μ.μ. και καλούμε όλους όσοι τιμούν την μνήμη της όπως παραβρεθούν.

They say there is a reason

They say that time will heal

But neither time nor reason

Will change the way we feel.

For no-one knows our heartache

The lies behind our smiles

No-one knows how many times

We’ve broken down and cried.

We want to tell you something

So there won’t be any doubt

You’re so wonderful to think of

But so hard to be without.