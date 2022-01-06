Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou
07.08.1953 – 12.01.2021
The year memorial service of our beloved wife, mother and yiayia Sotira (Sindy) Constantinou will take place on Sunday 9 January 2022, at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1JJ, at 13:15 and we invite anyone who honours her memory to attend.
Τελούμε την Κυριακή 9 Ιανουαρίου 2022, το 12μηνο μνημόσυνο της αγαπημένη μας σύζυγος, μητέρα και γιαγιά Σωτήρας (Σίντυ) Κωνσταντίνου στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate, N11 1JJ, στις 13:15 μ.μ. και καλούμε όλους όσοι τιμούν την μνήμη της όπως παραβρεθούν.
They say there is a reason
They say that time will heal
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way we feel.
For no-one knows our heartache
The lies behind our smiles
No-one knows how many times
We’ve broken down and cried.
We want to tell you something
So there won’t be any doubt
You’re so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.