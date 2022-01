Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to sheds alight on Church Road in Enfield.

A range of allotment sheds were destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 14 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 2333 and the fire was under control by 0041. Fire crews from Enfield and Edmonton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.