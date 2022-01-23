New Salamis have started the year with a bang in the Spartan South Midlands League. They are second placed and four points behind league leaders Risborough Rangers and are prepared to give them a go for top spot.
New Saamis on Saturday had a tough match away to Holmer Green and left it late until the 70th minute to score their first goal a Johan Becka penalty and in the last minute Antonio Michael blasted the ball home to give New Salamis a 2-0 win.
Richard Georgiou the New Salamis manager must be plesed with three games and three wins this year.
Second placed New Salamis piling on the pressure
New Salamis have started the year with a bang in the Spartan South Midlands League. They are second placed and four points behind league leaders Risborough Rangers and are prepared to give them a go for top spot.