New Salamis have started the year with a bang in the Spartan South Midlands League. They are second placed and four points behind league leaders Risborough Rangers and are prepared to give them a go for top spot.

New Saamis on Saturday had a tough match away to Holmer Green and left it late until the 70th minute to score their first goal a Johan Becka penalty and in the last minute Antonio Michael blasted the ball home to give New Salamis a 2-0 win.

Richard Georgiou the New Salamis manager must be plesed with three games and three wins this year.