Hollywood actor Robert De Niro is set to open his first hotel in Greece, according to reports.

De Niro’s Nobu hotel will open in Imerovigli, on the northeast coast of Santorini. Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will come with a signature Nobu Restaurant, luxurious spa, fitness centre, two-level infinity pool, and five over-the-top pool villas that each offer panoramic views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its clifftop perch.

The hotel is just 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport and sits along the famed hiking trail that runs between Oia and Fira, Santorini’s capital.

“We are very excited to be coming to Santorini and to work with the local community on this exciting project,” Trevor Horwell, the chief executive officer of Nobu Hospitality, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure magazine.

“Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky. We look forward to inviting locals and international travellers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination.”

Nobu Hotel + Restaurant was founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper.