Retail trade in Cyprus increased significantly in October 2021, according to data released on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.



The Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for October 2021 increased by 10.6% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 6.2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.



For the period January-October 2021, the value index is estimated to have recorded an increase of 9.4% and the volume index an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period of 2020.