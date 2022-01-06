Refrigerator fire – Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters dealt with a small fire in a shop within Brent Cross Shopping Centre on Prince Charles Drive.

Part of a refrigerator was damaged by fire. The store’s staff evacuated around 200 customers before the Brigade arrived. There were no injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1145 and the fire was under control by 1306. Firefighters from Hendon, Park Royal, Finchley, Wembley and North Kensington fire stations were at the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a refrigerated display unit.