The Republic of Cyprus will continue to supply the Turkish-occupied areas of the island with electric power until January 12, after a new request submitted by the Turkish Cypriot side.

Electricity is supplied through the existing connectivity between the two sides’ electrical grids. The period for the provision of electricity related to a previous request by the Turkish Cypriot side expired on January 4, however the request was renewed. Therefore, the supply of electric power continues from Wednesday until January 12, since malfunctions at the generators of the two power plants in the occupied areas have not been fixed yet and there are occasional power cuts.

The power is supplied from 1600 to 2130 and 30-35 Megawatts are provided per day.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory