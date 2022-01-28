As low temperatures continue throughout the island, several roads are closed to all vehicles while others on the mountainous areas of Limassol and Nicosia are open only for vehicles with four-wheel drive or anti-skid chains, according to the Police.

At the same time, all roads to the mountains are slippery due to frost.

In the Morphou region, the roads closed to all vehicles are Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulias-Pine Wood-Kakopetria, Prodromos – Platres.

The following roads are open to vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive: Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kampou-Platres, Kakopetria-Karvouna,

Kakopetria-Spilia-Kannavion.

In Limassol and Nicosia, the roads open only for vehicles with four-wheel drive or equipped with anti-skid chains are:

Platres – Troodos, Karvouna – Troodos, Prodromos – Troodos, Papoutsas – Agios Theodoros, Kyperounta – Agros, Palaichori – Agros, Palaichori – Aska – Fterikoudi, Fterikoudi – Alona – Platanistasa, Polystipos – Lagoudera – Xyliatou, Lagoudera – Chandria.

Police are advising all drivers in the mountainous areas to drive at low speeds, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and give priority to other passing drivers where necessary.

All drivers are urged to comply with traffic signals and comply with highway code to avoid road accidents.

The Police said the road network is constantly changing due to winter conditions and the public is urged to become aware of the situation on the road network before travelling through Police announcements published on www.cypruspolicenews.com and the Police social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and the Police application.