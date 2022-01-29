Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed David Burrowes as his Deputy Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief.

In his role, David will support the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy, Fiona Bruce, in bringing together faith representatives, faith organisations and civil society stakeholders from around the world to promote religious tolerance overseas

He will also work alongside the Minister responsible for Human Rights, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, to drive forward the implementation of the Bishop of Truro’s recommendations on Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) support for persecuted Christians around the world.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, Fiona Bruce MP, said: “Freedom of religion or belief is a universal human right but millions of people around the world are still denied it. That’s why the UK is committed to defending freedom of religion or belief for all.

“David brings a wealth of experience, passion and expertise in advocating for freedom of religion or belief over many years and his appointment is a signal of the UK’s continuing determination to address this critical issue.”

Speaking on his appointment, David Burrowes said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this role. This is an exciting opportunity to help fully implement the Truro Review’s recommendations. Through my work, I will ensure that the UK Government will continue to work hand in hand with key international partners to champion freedom of religion or belief across the world.”

David Burrowes, a solicitor by profession, was Member of Parliament for Enfield Southgate between 2005 and 2017. During that time, he championed Freedom of Religion or Belief for all. Since 2017, David has been the Parliamentary Adviser to Fiona Bruce MP.

David is also co-founder and Parliamentary Director of the Conservative Christian Fellowship, now in its 30th year.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) will host an international ministerial conference to promote freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) this summer in London. The conference will drive collective action in promoting respect between different religious and non-religious communities around the world so that everyone, everywhere can practise their own religion or belief freely