Working jointly with local partner agencies, officers from Enfield and Haringey launched Operation Argo on Monday, 17 January following disorder that took place at Edmonton Green on Friday, 14 January.

The operational activity includes partnership work with local schools, enhanced patrols and an increased police presence at key locations, such as transport hubs, at the start and end of the school day.

12 people were arrested for public order offences in relation to the disorder on 14 January and a dedicated investigation team continues to review CCTV, body worn video and social media in order to identify further suspects.

Local residents and students can expect to see an increased police presence on Friday, 21 January to ensure that the disorder of last week is not repeated.

A Section 35 dispersal notice has been authorised in key locations across Enfield and Haringey until 21:00hrs on Friday, 21 January.

Anyone who has information or footage relating to the disorder of Friday, 14 January should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting ‘Operation Argo’.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.