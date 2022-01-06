One in three EU citizens (33%) reported not consuming any fruit or vegetables daily in 2019 and only 12% of the population consumed the recommended 5 portions or more daily, according to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical service.

On average, over half of the EU population (55%) said they ate between 1 and 4 portions of fruit and vegetables daily.

Among the EU Member States, the highest daily intake of 5 portions or more was reported in Ireland (33% of the population), the Netherlands (30%), Denmark (23%) and France (20%).

The lowest daily intake was found in Romania, where only 2% of the population ate at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables, followed by Bulgaria and Slovenia (both 5%) and Austria (6%).

Cyprus is low on the list, with only 8% reporting that they ate at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables, landing the country four places above Austria.

Women’s daily intake of fruit and vegetables is higher than that of men. On average, 58% of women reported eating 1 to 4 portions compared to 51% for men. The same was true for a daily intake of 5 portions or more (15% vs 10%).

The survey also showed that more men than women reported skipping their fruit and vegetable intake altogether (39% vs 27%).