Cyprus Health Ministry announed on Sunday one death from COVID and 3,538 new cases. The patients in hospitals are 203. Positivity rate is now at 3,87%. The new cases were detected from a total of 91,482 tests. Total deaths rose to 639 and cases to

172,697.

The Ministry announced that 84 are in serious condition. Figures show that 83,26% of patients are unvaccinated. Moreover 16 post-COVID who are no longer infectious, are intubated in serious condition in an ICU.

The deceased is a female 85 years old who passed away today at the General Hospital in Larnaka. Of the 639 deaths, 405 are male (63,4%), and 234 female (36,6%) and the median age is 76 years old.

Thirty-three patients are intubated, 5 are in an ICU and 46 in an ACU.

Of the 91,482 tests, 7,912 were PCR and 83,570 were rapid and the cases were detected as follows: 68 from 456 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 58 from 3,915 tests at airports, 362 from 3,198 tests done on private initiative, 22 from 291 tests done at microbiologial labs of general hospitals, 1816 from 45,456 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies, 1209 from 38,114 rapid tests done via the Ministry’s program and 3 from 52 tests done following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

From the rapid tests done in the framework of the Ministry’s program, 23 cases were detected in nursing homes and 46 in closed structures.