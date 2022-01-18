There is still time to nominate an unsung, local hero for the Mayor’s Civic Awards or the Ben Kinsella Award. These awards give well-deserved recognition to people who make Islington a better, more equal place.

There are so many people in Islington who, through hard work and compassion, make a huge difference to their community and improve the lives of others around them. The awards aim to give some of Islington’s champions the acknowledgement and praise that they are due.

The Mayor’s Civic Awards recognise fantastic volunteers, campaigners and fundraisers who are the lifeblood of Islington’s thriving neighbourhoods and communities. The Ben Kinsella Award, given in memory of Ben Kinsella, is a special youth award that recognises the contribution of an outstanding young person. It is open to residents under 18 who have inspired others through their achievements or their dedication to volunteering or campaigning.

If you would like to nominate someone to receive either a Civic Award or the Ben Kinsella Award, fill out a nomination form, found on the council’s website. The closing date for nominations is Friday, 21 January 2022.

Mayor of Islington Cllr Troy Gallagher said: “The Mayor’s Civic Awards allow us to recognise and celebrate the huge amount of great, selfless and voluntary work many people do across our wonderful borough. Standing with our communities to challenge inequality is very important to us as a council and giving our collective thanks to the fantastic people who help us do that work in Islington is what these awards are all about.

“This year, I am especially looking to amplify the contributions made by volunteers who help those with depression and other mental health problems, as well as work done to prevent suicide and self-harm.

“Special people often don’t realise just how very special they are to us. Don’t be shy – nominate today!”

Award winners will be announced at 7pm on Tuesday, 15 March at the Civic Awards Ceremony, the details of which are forthcoming.