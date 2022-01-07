Last years winners Nominations are open for the prestigious Welwyn Hatfield Civic Awards which celebrate the inspirational achievements and extraordinary commitment of local people.

Winners of the borough’s highest accolade are presented with a cheque for £250 as well as personalised trophy and certificate. The recipients’ achievements are also recorded in an official Civic Awards book.

There are two additional categories — the Community Award, sponsored by Mears, and the Young Person’s Award for those under the age of 21, sponsored by the University of Hertfordshire.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday 31 January 2022.

Up to five winners will be selected by a judging panel chaired by the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Peter Hebden. The awards will be presented at a special ceremony during the Annual Council Meeting in May.

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Hebden, said:

As Mayor, I’m privileged to meet so many people who give up their time to make a difference in the community or who have shown exceptional dedication to achieving their goal in education or sport.

“It’s easy to nominate someone for a Civic Award and they are a great way opportunity to say thank you and show our appreciation of some of Welwyn Hatfield’s unsung heroes

Last years winners were:

Ben Catchpole – Civic Award – for his amazing humanitarian efforts, as well as for working continually to help local families at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

Jonathan Mather – Civic Award – in recognition of his continued commitment to cricket through unwavering dedication to coaching and mentoring cricketers of all ages.

John Roper – Civic Award – for the work he has undertaken over many years for the community in both Welwyn village and Danesbury nature reserve.

Meaghaen Reid -Community Award presented by Mears – in recognition of the selfless work she has undertaken with the Live Life project at Herts Young Homeless, and her fundraising efforts helping the homeless community.

Bethany Barthram (Young Person’s Award) – is presented by the University of Hertfordshire – in recognition of her contribution to the Law School and her outstanding volunteering work at the Hertfordshire Law Clinic.

Debbie Thompson – Local Hero Medal – with grateful thanks in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, including bringing food and medical supplies to local residents.

Sarah Jamieson – Local Hero Medal – with grateful thanks in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, including, as a Senior Project Manager at Resolve’s Night Shelter, staying with Night Shelter guests through lockdown.

Clive Marlowe – Local Hero Medal – with grateful thanks in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, including, as a volunteer at Resolve’s Night Shelter, staying with Night Shelter guests through lockdown.

Georgie Lake – Local Hero Medal – with grateful thanks in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, including, as a volunteer at Resolve’s Night Shelter, staying with Night Shelter guests through lockdown.

The winners each receive a crystal engraved trophy or a medal, a certificate, a cheque for £250 and a place in the Civic Awards Roll of Honour, recording their achievement for posterity.