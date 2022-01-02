Cyprus authorities announced no new deaths from COVID-19 on New Year Day but reported 2,332 new cases out of 38,977 tests carried out. The positivity rate is 5.98%. At the same time 187 patients are being treated in hospital, 82 of whom in a serious condition.

In a press release the Health Ministry said that total deaths remain at 638, 405 or 63.5% men and 233 or 36.5% women with the median age of the deceased being 76. Total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus have reached 169,159.

At the same time 85.03% of people with COVID-19 treated in hospital has not been vaccinated.

Sixteen post-COVID patients who have stopped being infectious continue to be treated intubated in an ICU in a serious condition.

In total, 187 patients with the disease are being treated in state hospitals, 82 of whom in a serious condition; 32 are intubated, 4 are being treated in an ICU but are breathing without the help of a ventilator and 46 are in an ACU.

Out of the 38,977 tests carried out on Saturday, 8,525 by PCR method and 30,452 by antigen rapid test method, 2,332 new cases were detected as follows:

57 people tested positive out of 4,674 samples taken from passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports; 388 people were found to be positive out of 3,615 samples tested privately; 21 people tested positive out of 236 samples taken from the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals; 1,008 people tested positive out of 14,473 antigen rapid tests carried out in private clinical labs and pharmacies and 858 people tested positive out of 15,979 antigen rapid tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health’s screening program.